Southwest Eighth Street reopens after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

After more than a week of being off limits, the Southwest Eighth Street near the site of the FIU bridge collapse quietly reopened early Saturday morning.
The heavily-used thoroughfare between 107th and 117th avenues is now open to eastbound and westbound traffic. In addition, the Southwest Eighth Street exit ramps coming off of the Florida Turnpike are no longer blocked off.
Ten blocks of Southwest Eighth Street were shut down March 15 after a 950-ton pedestrian bridge linking Florida International University to the Sweetwater neighborhood collapsed and killed six people and injured others.
The Florida Highway Patrol opened the road slightly ahead of schedule. On Thursday, officials had announced its imminent reopening and had suggested this could happen either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Never miss a local story.
In a release, FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said, “The Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the traffic flow in the area for the next couple of days. We continue to emphasize the importance of using caution when driving in the area.”
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments