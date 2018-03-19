More Videos

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Pause
Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 59

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 66

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence

Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court 344

Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court

SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 36

SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims 47

Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims

Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building 52

Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building

FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair 54

FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 36

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 35

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County

Three people remain in the hospital after FIU bridge collapse. One is fighting for life

By SARAH BLASKEY

sblaskey@miamiherald.com

March 19, 2018 07:45 PM

Three people remain hospitalized at Kendall Regional Medical Center — one still in critical condition — after they were injured by the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University when it collapsed last week, a hospital spokesperson told the Miami Herald Monday.

The 950-ton concrete slab cracked and fell around 1:30 p.m. last Thursday, crushing those directly beneath it and killing six. Ten survivors were transferred to Kendall Regional after being pulled from the rubble by first responders. One victim died shortly after being transferred to the hospital, and the other nine were treated for injuries.

All 10 were level 1 trauma patients. One man arrived to the ICU in cardiac arrest, though doctors were able to restart his heart, said program director Mark McKenney in a news conference last week. Another victim arrived in a coma with “severe extremity injuries,” McKenney said. As of Monday morning, six survivors had been sent home after being treated for their injuries.

The identities of the survivors are still mostly undisclosed. Families of those who remain in the hospital have declined news media requests via the hospital spokesperson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One survivor filed the first civil lawsuit against the companies responsible for the design and construction of the bridge on Monday. In the complaint, Marquise Rashaad Hepburn, 24, said he was “seriously injured” by a car that swerved out of the way to avoid the collapsing bridge and hit him as he rode his bike to work.

The suit claims the companies’ negligence when designing and building the bridge led to the accident and caused Hepburn bodily injury, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, and mental anguish. Personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan is representing Hepburn in the suit.

More Videos

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Pause
Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 59

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 66

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence

Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court 344

Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court

SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 36

SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims 47

Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims

Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building 52

Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building

FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair 54

FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 36

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 35

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

Juan Andres Diez and Zachary Lendzian, both students at Florida International University, returned to school Monday and honored the victims from the bridge collapse with a moment of silence near the school's Graham Center. Monique O. Madan; Edited by Matias J. OcnerMiami Herald Staff

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 112

Sweetwater PD holds moment of silence victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Pause
Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday 59

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence 66

FIU honors bridge victims with moment of silence

Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court 344

Hit-and-run suspect talks too much in Miami bond court

SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse 36

SW 8th ST nearly cleared days after FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims 47

Roadside memorial for FIU bridge collapse victims

Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building 52

Man on tricycle steals laundry detergent from apartment building

FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair 54

FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse 36

Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 35

Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

Students honor bridge victims with moment of silence on Monday

View More Video