As crews remove another car from FIU bridge collapse rubble, three remain trapped

Miami-Dade Police announced Saturday afternoon that crews removed a third car from the rubble of the Florida International University bridge collapse.

The goal is to pull all remaining cars and bodies from the debris pile by the end of Saturday, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters Saturday morning. First responders give each car a moment of silence before sending them to the medical examiner’s office so staffers can identify the bodies within.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said Saturday morning all victims are expected to be removed from the rubble of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapse by the end of the day. Pedro PortalThe Miami Herald

Eight cars were initially trapped under the 950-pound bridge when it crumbled Thursday afternoon.

The third vehicle from the scene of the #FIUBridgeCollapse has been extracted and will be transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department. Please keep all affected families and victims in your thoughts and prayers as we continue in our recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/UP1ypIavXd — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 17, 2018

First responders quickly freed two cars that were only partially trapped, but the remaining six cars took special equipment and techniques to remove. Two were removed early Saturday. They contained the bodies of Rolando Fraga, 60, Osvaldo Gonzalez, 57, and Alberto Arias, 54.

Police said there were six known victims and released the names of four of them Saturday afternoon.

