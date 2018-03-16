A view of the fallen pedestrian bridge over Southwest Eighth Street. Tolls on nearby exits for State Road 836 have been suspended to help ease traffic flow while Southwest Eighth Street remains closed.
A view of the fallen pedestrian bridge over Southwest Eighth Street. Tolls on nearby exits for State Road 836 have been suspended to help ease traffic flow while Southwest Eighth Street remains closed. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com
A view of the fallen pedestrian bridge over Southwest Eighth Street. Tolls on nearby exits for State Road 836 have been suspended to help ease traffic flow while Southwest Eighth Street remains closed. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade County

Tolls suspended on Dolphin Expressway near FIU bridge collapse to move traffic faster

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

March 16, 2018 07:01 PM

Tolls on State Road 836’s entrance and exit ramps near Florida International University are being temporarily suspended to help traffic flow after a pedestrian bridge over Southwest Eighth Street collapsed Thursday.

The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) announced the suspension Friday afternoon. Tolls at the eastbound 836 exit to Northwest 107th Avenue and westbound entrance from Northwest 107th Avenue will be suspended.

“The sheer impact of this tragedy requires the cooperation of as many Miami-Dade agency resources as can be reasonably managed,” Fano said. “We are looking to lessen the impact as commuters utilize alternate routes until the debris is completely removed.”

A 10-block stretch of Southwest Eighth Street, a major east-west thoroughfare in Miami-Dade, is closed indefinitely between Southwest 107th and 117th avenues while debris is removed, victims’ bodies are recovered and authorities investigate the cause of the collapse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Eighth Street entrance and exit ramps from Florida’s Turnpike are closed. MDX is encouraging drivers to use the Northwest 107th Avenue exit from the 836 as an alternate route. The suspension of this toll will remain until Eighth Street is reopened.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like the morning after

View More Video