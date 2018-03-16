Mexican police complete training course in Miami

Thirty Mexican police officials took part in a graduation ceremony in Miami on Friday following a two-week tactical training course.
The officers — part of the Comision Estatal de Seguridad (Security of State Commission) and Grupo de Operaciones Tacticas (Tactical Operation Team) — completed the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Response Team’s course.
Training included tactical medic procedures, high profile victim rescue, bus assaults, high risks traffic stops, aircraft assaults and how to contend with a barricaded subject.
“These Mexican officials are on the front lines in the fight against the transnational criminal organizations that traffic illicit drugs into the United States and wreak relentless violence across Mexico,” said a statement by the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Never miss a local story.
The Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute coordinated the course through of a Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and Miami-Dade County for cooperation related to training, advising, and mentoring international law enforcement personnel to help in anti-crime efforts across the region. The 30 trainees are members of the Hermosillo Police Department’s Tactical Operational Group and the Chihuahua State Security Commission.
Comments