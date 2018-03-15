View of the main span of the FIU pedestrian bridge, which collapsed Thursday afternoon, March 15, 2018. The bridge had been erected on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The bridge crossed Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue. Four people died in the bridge collapse and 10 people are being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center.
Miami-Dade County

Infant and a woman pulled from rubble of FIU bridge collapse, police sources say

By MONIQUE MADAN

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 08:56 PM

A woman and an infant were pulled out of the rubble Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University, police sources told the Miami Herald.

The woman’s car was crushed, police sources said, but she was alive and rescued.

Thursday evening, law enforcement sources said an infant was pulled from under the bridge. Whether the baby survived is unknown.

Hundreds of first responders were on the scene Thursday evening as service dogs roamed the area and squeezed under the 950-ton structure, which collapsed around 2 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue. The university had just hoisted a portion of the bridge on Saturday.

Police said Thursday night that four people died in the bridge collapse.

Trauma surgeons at Kendall Regional Medical Center said Thursday afternoon they were treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom were in critical condition.

A yellow tarp was draped over one section of the bridge, as detectives investigated. The concrete slabs flattened several cars.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the bridge still wasn’t lifted as cranes stood nearby with fire rescue crews holding orange stretchers.

