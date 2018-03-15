Infant and a woman pulled from rubble of FIU bridge collapse, police sources say

A woman and an infant were pulled out of the rubble Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University, police sources told the Miami Herald.
The woman’s car was crushed, police sources said, but she was alive and rescued.
Thursday evening, law enforcement sources said an infant was pulled from under the bridge. Whether the baby survived is unknown.
Law enforcement sources are telling me an infant was pulled from under the #fiubridge. Whether the baby survived is unknown. @MiamiHerald— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 16, 2018
Hundreds of first responders were on the scene Thursday evening as service dogs roamed the area and squeezed under the 950-ton structure, which collapsed around 2 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue. The university had just hoisted a portion of the bridge on Saturday.
Police said Thursday night that four people died in the bridge collapse.
Trauma surgeons at Kendall Regional Medical Center said Thursday afternoon they were treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom were in critical condition.
A yellow tarp was draped over one section of the bridge, as detectives investigated. The concrete slabs flattened several cars.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the bridge still wasn’t lifted as cranes stood nearby with fire rescue crews holding orange stretchers.
