He’s accused of posting pics of classmates to sex fetish sites. He won’t talk about it

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 100 City of Miami demolishes abandoned house used for illegal drug activities Pause 43 Thieves steal American Bulldog puppy from Miami home 25 Students from high schools in Coconut Grove march to Miami City Hall 51 Fist fight captured on video during 'Calle Ocho' festival 126 Police searching for duo that burglarized van 44 FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours 30 Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 37 Miami police search for package thief 101 Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 47 Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ex-UM medical school Alex Zhang is accused of posting hundreds of pics of classmates on fetish websites. The photos were taken from social media of classmates, faculty and staff. Two female victims want a permanent restraining order against him. At a hearing, he invoked his right to remain silent 88 times. A judge will rule on Monday. Roberto Koltun; Edited by Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald

Ex-UM medical school Alex Zhang is accused of posting hundreds of pics of classmates on fetish websites. The photos were taken from social media of classmates, faculty and staff. Two female victims want a permanent restraining order against him. At a hearing, he invoked his right to remain silent 88 times. A judge will rule on Monday. Roberto Koltun; Edited by Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald