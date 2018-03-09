After months in Afghanistan, Miami police officer returns to hugs — and mom’s cooking

After more than 10 months with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Miami Police Officer Sgt. Roselyn Paz was welcomed with applause, signs, balloons and hugs from her family and coworkers.
Paz wiped away tears and grinned as she greeted her loved ones at Miami International Airport on Friday afternoon. The next stop: home, for some of her mom’s cooking.
“I’ve lost like 20 pounds,” she joked.
Paz said she was happy to be home and be with her family again, and she even missed her work with the Miami police department.
Never miss a local story.
“People over there were like ‘Oh, I’m not excited to come back to work,’ but I’m actually excited to get back on the road ,” she said.
Comments