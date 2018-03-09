More Videos

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 30

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

Pause
Miami police search for package thief 37

Miami police search for package thief

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 101

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access 47

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers 95

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne 42

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men 66

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser 140

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof. 37

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof.

Suspects break into Miami restaurant, rob ATM 85

Suspects break into Miami restaurant, rob ATM

After more than 10 months in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, Miami Police Officer Roselyn Paz was welcome homes with balloons, signs and hugs from family and coworkers. She said she's excited to eat her mom's cooking and get back to work. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald
After more than 10 months in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, Miami Police Officer Roselyn Paz was welcome homes with balloons, signs and hugs from family and coworkers. She said she's excited to eat her mom's cooking and get back to work. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County

After months in Afghanistan, Miami police officer returns to hugs — and mom’s cooking

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

March 09, 2018 08:33 PM

After more than 10 months with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Miami Police Officer Sgt. Roselyn Paz was welcomed with applause, signs, balloons and hugs from her family and coworkers.

Paz wiped away tears and grinned as she greeted her loved ones at Miami International Airport on Friday afternoon. The next stop: home, for some of her mom’s cooking.

“I’ve lost like 20 pounds,” she joked.

Paz said she was happy to be home and be with her family again, and she even missed her work with the Miami police department.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“People over there were like ‘Oh, I’m not excited to come back to work,’ but I’m actually excited to get back on the road ,” she said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 30

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

Pause
Miami police search for package thief 37

Miami police search for package thief

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 101

Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access 47

Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers 95

McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne 42

25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men 66

Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser 140

Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof. 37

Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof.

Suspects break into Miami restaurant, rob ATM 85

Suspects break into Miami restaurant, rob ATM

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

View More Video