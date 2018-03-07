A man abducted his girlfriend, cops say. They found her — but where is he?

Miami police are looking for a suspect after a Wednesday morning abduction that began in Allapattah and ended in Miramar.
Police released a photo of Javier Cardenas, 30, after finding the woman they say he abducted at a Miramar trailer park, 11201 SW 55th St.
Miami police say the woman’s mother called cops after the woman was kidnapped from her home in the 1700 block of Northwest 31st Street by her boyfriend, Cardenas. Police were able to find his last known address as the trailer park, which was where they found the woman and the car, but no Cardenas.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he is carrying a pocket knife. The couple have a domestic violence history, cops say.
Anyone who knows where Cardenas might be can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or go to the Miami Crime Stoppers website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
