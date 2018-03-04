Two people shot — 1 fatally — near Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, cops say

One man was killed and another was injured Sunday night after shots rang out in near Overtown, according to Miami police.
Late Sunday, police said 30-year-old Alfonso Artice died after being shot in the chest.
The other man was in stable condition after being shot in the leg.
Miami police said the shots were fired at 1545 NW Eighth Ave., just a few blocks west of Camillus House and about a block away from Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
The shooter or shooters were still at large, hours after the 6 p.m. shooting.
The shooting comes a day after four people between the ages of 13 and 20 were shot in Liberty City. None of those injuries were considered life threatening.
