A third law enforcement officer opens fire in 2 days — this time during a robbery chase

An purse-snatching early Tuesday just a block from Marlins Park, led to a brief car chase by police, shots fired and the apprehension of three people who police believe were involved in the crime.

By late morning, the two men and the woman being detained had not been charged with a crime. And the officer who fired his weapon — but missed the mark — had not been identified.

Police didn’t say what led the officer to fire his weapon. The officer was not injured.

Police said they hadn’t recovered a weapon but were still searching inside the perimeter.

“We can’t give any information on that. The investigation is still ongoing,” said Miami police officer and spokesman Michael Vega.

Police said they learned about a purse-snatching at Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street at 6 a.m. It didn’t take long for the officers to spot the silver Chevrolet Impala identified by the victim, who wasn’t injured.

Five blocks away, at Northwest 10th Avenue and Fourth Street, police said, two men and a woman bailed from the car. That’s when the officer fired.

“They were actively chasing possible robbery offenders,” said Ed Lugo, president of Miami’s Fraternal Order of Police. “Right now, I can’t disclose that.”

Police said one of the men was immediately apprehended and the woman was caught after a brief foot chase. The third suspect got away. Police set up a perimeter and the man believed to be the third member of the group was detained about two hours later.

By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were questioning the three suspects and still searching the vehicle and perimeter for evidence.

The shooting was the third time in the past two days by a South Florida law enforcement officer.

On Monday afternoon, four Miami-Dade cops answering a call in South Miami-Dade about a man threatening to kill himself opened fire during a standoff when, police said, a man refused to put down his gun. An 84-year-old military veteran from the Korean War named Raymond Bishop was killed.

Court records indicate that Bishop was despondent over being threatened with eviction because he refused to get rid of his two service dogs.

And earlier Monday, a federal agent shot and killed a man who police said broke into her Pinecrest home at 1:30 a.m. by shattering a sliding glass door.