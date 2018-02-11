Put away your sweaters and boots — it’s going to feel like spring in South Florida

After a chilly start to the year, South Floridians will be able to give their winter wardrobes a break — at least for now.
With no cold fronts in sight, temperatures are expected to be in the 80s during the day and low 70s at night at least into the weekend, said Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. It’s expected to be humid too — thanks to a breeze off the Atlantic Ocean.
“It’s a little warmer than what we typically see for this time of the year,” Garcia said, adding that the rain chances are pretty low this week. “It’s going to be sunny and dry.”
Unlike the persistent cold fronts that sent South Floridians searching for cold-weather gear in December and January, there are none strong enough to make it to Miami-Dade and Broward, Garcia said.
“We are sharing the same air mass as the Caribbean, which is why it feels like the Caribbean in February,” Garcia said.
And though the temperature will feel like spring for a bit, Garcia said things can change.
“It’s just one of those things where the pattern shifts and you never know,” he said.
