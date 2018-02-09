Punished for inflating costs on a housing project, developer set to get more tax money

From left, David O. Deutch, Mitchell M. Friedman, partners at Pinnacle Housing Group, join Miami-Dade officials for a 2013 opening of a subsidized Pinnacle project, Kings Terrace, near Opa-locka. An affiliate of the company later ran afoul of state and federal regulators over alleged padding of contracts, including one using Miami-Dade tax dollars. In 2018, the company is up for more county dollars. Also in the picture, Russell Benford, center, then a deputy county mayor, and Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, far right. They’re greeting young resident Joshua Hamilton, age 9, inside his sister's room at the family’s new home. ALLISON DIAZ FOR THE MIAMI HERALD