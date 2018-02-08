David Samson says Gimenez was ‘not a good mayor’ who refused to support hometown team

Former Marlins president David Samson unloaded on Miami-Dade’s mayor Thursday amid a fight over profit sharing, saying Carlos Gimenez was “not a good mayor” who had a “vendetta against a short Jewish guy” while refusing to support his hometown baseball team.
In an interview on Dan Le Batard’s 790 The Ticket radio show, Samson criticized Gimenez for virtually boycotting Marlins games while mayor (including a no-show during Miami’s first-ever All-Star Game last year). Former owner Jeffrey Loria recently told Miami-Dade it is entitled to no revenue from his $1.2 billion sale of the Marlins, despite a 2009 profit-sharing deal tied to the county building Loria a stadium in Little Havana.
“This was something negotiated by me and the county and the city back in 2009. … It has nothing to do with Mayor Gimenez and what my view of him is as a mayor who is not a good mayor,” Samson said as the hosts laughed. “It is totally irrelevant what he or anyone else thinks. It is right there in the contract.”
Gimenez voted against the 2009 stadium deal as a county commissioner, and backlash against the publicly owned $515 million ballpark — with about $150 million from the Marlins and the city of Miami spending $100 million on parking garages — helped propel him to the mayor’s office in 2011.
As mayor, Gimenez publicly touted his decision not to attend Marlins games and urged future owners not to keep Samson in the front office when Loria began courting buyers last year. Derek Jeter and partners bought the franchise for $1.2 billion.
“For a mayor not to support his hometown sports team is absurd,” Samson said. “For a mayor not to support programs and companies that want to do business in your community that are charitable — that are great philanthropic partners — because of some personal, vindictive vendetta against, you know, a short Jewish guy, that’s his own business. If he wants to run his county that way, let him.”
Asked by a host the relevance of Samson being short and Jewish, Samson responded: “Maybe if I were tall and a goyim, I would have gotten along well with him. I have no idea.”
Michael Hernández, Gimenez’s communications director, said the mayor planned a response later in the day.
The radio exchange came near the end of a light-hearted interview about Samson running a grueling series of daily marathons in a global tour that had him waking up to race in a different city each day. The interview eventually turned to the recent controversy over Loria’s claim of a paper loss on the sale under the terms of the 2009 agreement with Miami and Miami-Dade. Samson mentioned Gimenez in response to a question about the county’s profit-sharing deal.
Samson was once Loria’s stepson and served as his top deputy in the Marlins organization, running the team on a day-to-day basis and presiding over negotiations for the 2009 stadium deal. His first comments on Gimenez being “not a good mayor” sparked some chuckles from hosts, with Le Batard asking Samson whether he enjoyed “bleeping over” Gimenez.
Afterward, Samson described the comments as him trying to match the humorous tone of the popular sports talk show, which features Samson as a regular guest with commentary on sports, movies and other topics. Samson said his “short Jewish guy” comments were meant as “self-deprecation” and “radio humor.”
