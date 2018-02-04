Two workers killed in I-95 construction accident

Miami Fire Rescue says two workers died Sunday morning in a construction accident on Interstate 95.
The tragedy happened near the Northwest 62nd Street exits before 3 a.m. FHP says a concrete barrier wall collapsed and crushed men working in the center median. Co-workers told Miami Fire Rescue that the men, each believed to be 20 to 29 years of age, were repairing drainage pipes.
Express lanes remained closed as of 8:30 a.m. General purpose lanes are open.
This breaking news story will be updated as more is available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
