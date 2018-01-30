The second new Metrorail train has launched — and it’s half the size of the first one

Metrorail passengers began riding the second new train launched by Miami-Dade County since Ronald Reagan was president. The bad news: It’s half the size of the four-car train launched in November.

The two-car train that debuted Tuesday morning officially puts the county behind schedule, based on a projected lineup of new cars the county’s transit agency published in June. That schedule showed eight Metrorail cars in service by Feb. 1, but there are only six cars running now. A transit spokesman, Luis Espinoza, said a second pair of cars would start rolling in February.

Riding newly released trains 309 & 310. Thank you and ride on! pic.twitter.com/YeQW6KXwGd — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) January 30, 2018

Miami-Dade’s first new Metrorail train since the system launched in 1984 was well received when it debuted in late November. With freshly built interiors, modern electronics and other upgrades, the new trains should offer the kind of reliability that has become rare in a train system so old the county struggles to find replacement parts.

For reference — this is the Metrorail replacement schedule posted in June. pic.twitter.com/RUS3pYMCQM — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) January 30, 2018

The new cars are part of a $380 million replacement of the entire Metrorail fleet, which is suffering from years of deferred maintenance and an under-funded repair program. Though Miami-Dade commissioners approved more funds for Metrorail in 2018, a promised reduction in wait times between trains isn’t scheduled until June because of the lack of replacement trains, transit officials said.

County leaders say the new trains should significantly reduce delays on Metrorail. The plan is to have enough new trains in service by June — 44 cars in all — so that the majority of passengers should be riding in all new equipment.

Full replacement is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.