More Videos

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Pause
History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

How gold is melted 1:00

How gold is melted

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

Cow makes its way down a Doral street 0:16

Cow makes its way down a Doral street

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges 1:33

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

Making it in America: Nicaraguan construction worker makes concrete advances 3:36

Making it in America: Nicaraguan construction worker makes concrete advances

Miami-Dade County rolls out its long-awaited new Metrorail cars on Nov. 30, 2017. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald
Miami-Dade County rolls out its long-awaited new Metrorail cars on Nov. 30, 2017. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County

The second new Metrorail train has launched — and it’s half the size of the first one

By Douglas Hanks

dhanks@miamiherald.com

January 30, 2018 09:26 AM

Metrorail passengers began riding the second new train launched by Miami-Dade County since Ronald Reagan was president. The bad news: It’s half the size of the four-car train launched in November.

The two-car train that debuted Tuesday morning officially puts the county behind schedule, based on a projected lineup of new cars the county’s transit agency published in June. That schedule showed eight Metrorail cars in service by Feb. 1, but there are only six cars running now. A transit spokesman, Luis Espinoza, said a second pair of cars would start rolling in February.

Miami-Dade’s first new Metrorail train since the system launched in 1984 was well received when it debuted in late November. With freshly built interiors, modern electronics and other upgrades, the new trains should offer the kind of reliability that has become rare in a train system so old the county struggles to find replacement parts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new cars are part of a $380 million replacement of the entire Metrorail fleet, which is suffering from years of deferred maintenance and an under-funded repair program. Though Miami-Dade commissioners approved more funds for Metrorail in 2018, a promised reduction in wait times between trains isn’t scheduled until June because of the lack of replacement trains, transit officials said.

County leaders say the new trains should significantly reduce delays on Metrorail. The plan is to have enough new trains in service by June — 44 cars in all — so that the majority of passengers should be riding in all new equipment.

Full replacement is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

More Videos

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Pause
History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

How gold is melted 1:00

How gold is melted

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

Cow makes its way down a Doral street 0:16

Cow makes its way down a Doral street

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges 1:33

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

Making it in America: Nicaraguan construction worker makes concrete advances 3:36

Making it in America: Nicaraguan construction worker makes concrete advances

Metrorail rolling out first of 136 new rail cars by month's end

Cold AC and WIFI coming soon to a Metrorail train near you. Metrorail is about to roll out the first of 136 new rail cars at the end of November 2017. Alice Bravo, the Miami-Dade Director of Transportation and Public Works, gives a tour of one of the new rail cars currently being tested.

Emily MichotMiami Herald

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Pause
History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

How gold is melted 1:00

How gold is melted

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 2:08

Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket

Cow makes its way down a Doral street 0:16

Cow makes its way down a Doral street

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges 1:33

Miami police chief addresses the arrest of officer on drug charges

A drug cartel’s Midas touch 1:37

A drug cartel’s Midas touch

Making it in America: Nicaraguan construction worker makes concrete advances 3:36

Making it in America: Nicaraguan construction worker makes concrete advances

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

View More Video