First the wind, then the rain and then the cold. But how long will it last this time?

After a windy weekend, South Florida will see some rain and then another taste of winter — but this time it will be short-lived.
Forecasters were expecting rain to move in Sunday night into Monday morning, ahead of a cold front.
“This cold front is not as powerful as the last one,” said Anthony Reynes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the interior parts of Miami-Dade and Broward could see temperatures in the lower 50s and coastal areas will likely be in the upper 50s.
Never miss a local story.
The lows on Wednesday, are expected to be even colder with the mercury dropping to the low 40s in the interior parts of both counties and upper 40s on the coast. But by Wednesday night the weather is expected to warm up.
Earlier this month, South Florida saw temperatures in some areas in the upper 30s. It even snowed in some parts of Florida.
Reynes said the windy weekend was a precursor to the front moving through. Wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph were recorded along the coast this weekend, Reynes said.
Sunday night into Monday morning was expected to be pretty wet, Reynes said, with the bulk of the rain in the early morning hours of Monday. The breeze is expected to return Tuesday. Reynes said warm weather is right on this front’s tail.
“It will be a quick transition into a warmer air mass,” Reynes said.
Comments