Joe Carollo did actually live in his district, can remain a commissioner, judge rules

Carollo victorious in court and ready to get to work Judge Thomas Rebull ruled in Joe Carollo’s favor Monday, allowing him to keep his Miami City Commission seat, after a lawsuit brought by Carollo’s political opponent, Alfonso “Alfie” Leon. The suit alleged Carollo did not reside in his West Brickell apartment for the required amount of time before qualifying for the election in November 2017. In that election, voters chose Carollo over Leon to represent them in District 3. Judge Thomas Rebull ruled in Joe Carollo’s favor Monday, allowing him to keep his Miami City Commission seat, after a lawsuit brought by Carollo’s political opponent, Alfonso “Alfie” Leon. The suit alleged Carollo did not reside in his West Brickell apartment for the required amount of time before qualifying for the election in November 2017. In that election, voters chose Carollo over Leon to represent them in District 3.

