Why is filling up the tank expensive again? Your local gas station isn’t the reason

Gas prices are off to the priciest start in four years, rising about 10 cents a gallon in Florida in 2018.
Over the past week, the price at the pump has climbed 9 cents statewide and 6 cents in the Miami area, according to surveys.
“It has been anything but a normal January for prices at the pump,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.
Why the rise?
Simple: The dent in your wallet at the gas station reflects the general rising price of oil. And prices may continue to be steered by the costs of refinery maintenance season.
Gas is averaging $2.54 a gallon in Florida, 18 cents more than a month ago, according to AAA.
In the Miami area, the average is even higher, $2.60 a gallon, according to a survey of more than 1,600 outlets by GasBuddy.
It won’t go up forever, the experts say — and there might be a shift soon.
“Oil prices remain near multi-year highs but do show some signs of buckling at least slightly,” said Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with GasBuddy. “After several weeks of rising gasoline prices, it appears that perhaps the tide has turned and the bigger increases have started to fade.”
