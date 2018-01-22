A Miami-Dade police officer was seriously injured in a crash early Monday, according to early reports. The cruiser ended up in bushes.
Miami-Dade County

Police officer seriously injured in crash that sent his patrol car into bushes

Miami Herald staff report

January 22, 2018 06:10 AM

A Miami-Dade police officer was seriously injured in a crash early Monday in Cutler Bay, according to reports.

The officer, who has not been identified, was involved in a crash with another car, and the marked patrol cruiser ended up in some bushes off Southwest 190th Street and 87th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, news partner CBS4 reported. Footage from the scene showed the driver’s side door bashed in.

Rescue crews took the injured officer by air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other driver was not reported to be seriously injured.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

