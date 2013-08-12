Video shows security breach, inmate attack at Miami-Dade jail

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill Pause

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

3:32 Pat Riley discusses Miami Heat's offseason, Dwyane Wade's departure

0:58 Wade on Riley: 'I have nothing to squash, I'm thankful for what we were able to build here'

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

0:22 Woman sent flying by kick to back in shopping mall

0:57 Dolphins defensive coordinator discusses Dion Jordan

2:48 Toronto Zoo’s giant panda plays with snowman