Members of New Vision for Christ Ministries dance to the sounds of gospel-hiphop in the 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Liberty City as it made its way west toward 27th Avenue on 1700 block of NW 54th Street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Miami-Dade County

Hundreds honor MLK at annual parade, noting how much work still needs to be done

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

January 15, 2018 09:34 PM

To honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., hundreds celebrated his life and contributions to the civil rights movement at the 41st annual MLK parade in Liberty City on Monday, his birthday.

King, a Baptist minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner who championed civil rights and social justice, was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis. He was 39.

At Monday’s parade, high school marching bands, athletes and cheerleaders, plus floats and Carnival dancers, flooded the streets of Liberty City along Northwest 54th Street from 10th to 32nd avenues. Some of the marchers carried signs highlighting King’s message about inequality between blacks and whites, noting how much work still needs to be done. Said one banner: “Same struggle. Same fight. 500 years of resistance!”

02MLK DAY PARADE_CPJ
Various social justice groups parade in protest against recent statements and policies by the Trump administration during the 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Liberty City in Miami on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

The parade — just one of several MLK events held over the holiday weekend — ended with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami. Last year, eight people were injured at the park in a shootout between rival gangs.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

