Police say they're seizing ATVs and making arrests in MLK Day crackdown

More Videos

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Pause
ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection 0:11

ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 2:01

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

Newest target for scammers: millennials 1:14

Newest target for scammers: millennials

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

  • ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

    Traffic came to a standstill as a group of dirt bike and ATV riders blew through the red light at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue in Wynwood on Sunday afternoon, a day before the planned Martin Luther King Day Bikes up, Guns Down ride.

Traffic came to a standstill as a group of dirt bike and ATV riders blew through the red light at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue in Wynwood on Sunday afternoon, a day before the planned Martin Luther King Day Bikes up, Guns Down ride. Carlos Frias cfrias@miamiherald.com
Traffic came to a standstill as a group of dirt bike and ATV riders blew through the red light at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue in Wynwood on Sunday afternoon, a day before the planned Martin Luther King Day Bikes up, Guns Down ride. Carlos Frias cfrias@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade County

Police say they're seizing ATVs and making arrests in MLK Day crackdown

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 14, 2018 09:28 PM

Even though law enforcement agencies across South Florida spent last week warning people that they would be out in force cracking down on people riding ATVs and street bikes illegally during Martin Luther King Day weekend, Miami-Dade’s police department has already issued tickets, towed bikes and arrested people, the agency announced Sunday.

While the bulk of the riders are expected Monday in a ride dubbed #Bikesupgunsdown (also known as Wheels up, Guns Down), minibikes and other off-road vehicles have already been spotted weaving in and out of traffic and popping wheelies on major thoroughfares including U.S. 27 and the Palmetto Expressway.

By Sunday evening, Miami-Dade police said 38 ATVs and dirt bikes had been towed, 29 citations had been written and “multiple” arrests had been made.

“DO NOT drive unauthorized vehicles on roadway,” the department said in a tweet. “The reckless use of off-road vehicles is dangerous to drivers/pedestrians!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Late Sunday, an ATV driver was critically injured after a crash with a car in Northwest Miami-Dade, WSVN-7 reported.

Four years ago, the ride began as a way to honor the life of a popular Philadelphia biker named Kyrell Tyler, or “Dirt Bike Rell.” His death remains unsolved. Over the years, the ride has grown and has become more of an anti-gun violence and civil rights demonstration.

Last week, both Miami-Dade and Broward agencies held separate news conferences warning riders to obey street laws.

“These individuals that take on this hazardous task of coming out to ride these minibikes, ATVs or motorcycles in a reckless manner are putting their lives as well as others in danger,” Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Joe Sanchez said at the Miami-Dade conference. “Let it be known, law enforcement will be out there to ensure that they will be cited, arrested and their bikes will be seized.”

More Videos

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Pause
ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection 0:11

ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 2:01

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

Newest target for scammers: millennials 1:14

Newest target for scammers: millennials

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

  • ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

    A group of riders cruise through an intersection and past red lights at NW 7th Avenue in Miami.

ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

A group of riders cruise through an intersection and past red lights at NW 7th Avenue in Miami.

‏@EricaRakow via Twitter

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day 0:40

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

Pause
ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection 0:11

ATV and dirt bike riders cruise through Miami intersection

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday 1:23

Miami Beach's oldest living woman celebrates her 112th birthday

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 2:01

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

Newest target for scammers: millennials 1:14

Newest target for scammers: millennials

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:54

Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:35

Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic 1:27

Brightline brings new ways to beat traffic

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:33

Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

  • ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

    Traffic came to a standstill as a group of dirt bike and ATV riders blew through the red light at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue in Wynwood on Sunday afternoon, a day before the planned Martin Luther King Day Bikes up, Guns Down ride.

ATV and dirt bike riders drive through Wynwood ahead of MLK Day

View More Video