Will Kevin Hart and Diddy run the Miami Marathon?

It all started with a tweet.
The Twitter post by music mogul Sean Combs — popularly known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy or now just ‘Love’ (yes, he changed his moniker again) — ultimately stirred up a social media dialogue between thousands of fans, comedian Kevin Hart and even the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez.
“I'm a marathon runner, not a sprinter,” the star randomly posted Thursday.
I'm a marathon runner, not a sprinter.— Diddy (@Diddy) January 4, 2018
In response, his buddy Hart was quick to keep him accountable.
“Let’s run a marathon in 2018. Let’s do Miami!!!!!!! Are you in????? Let’s motivate the world damn it...,” Hart said in his tweet.
Let’s run a marathon in 2018. Let’s do Miami!!!!!!! Are you in????? Let’s motivate the world damn it.....#HustleHart https://t.co/mSOTgl19wO— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2018
After thousands of retweets, Miami’s mayor got involved, putting some pressure on the duo.
“As Mayor of Miami, I’m officially inviting you to come to [the City of Miami] to run the Miami Marathon! We would love to have you and Diddy join thousands of runners on Sunday, January 28th,” Suarez posted late Friday.
Hey @KevinHart4real as Mayor of #Miami, I’m officially inviting you to come to the @CityofMiami to run the #MiamiMarathon @RunMiami! We would love to have you and @Diddy join thousands of runners on Sunday, January 28th. Isn’t that right @frankieruiz? https://t.co/ZiVKsSYByO— Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) January 6, 2018
Those in charge of organizing the race are also whipping up excitement for the stars to run their first marathon in Miami.
“Help us tweet them and convince them to run in the race-cation of a lifetime! #NotRunningWithoutYou,” the organization posted.
Would you like to see @Diddy and @KevinHart4real cross the finish line at the #MiamiMarathon? Help us tweet them and convince them to run in the racecation of a lifetime! #NotRunningWithoutYou #NotMiamiWithoutYou— Miami Marathon (@RunMiami) January 6, 2018
It’s still unclear if Hart and Diddy will make it happen. In the meantime, the internet is flooded with GIFs and pictures of Combs running marathons.
Everyone wishes they were in #Miami. Be #miamifamous with 28k other runnners. #notmiamiwithoutyou @RunMiami @frankieruiz #HustleHart pic.twitter.com/39uuZZx5ga— Jesus Padilla (@mrjesuspadilla) January 6, 2018
Smh at everyone in this timeline. Once a marathoner. Always a marathoner. pic.twitter.com/srhIW04Dku— Edwin (@edwn_cruz) January 5, 2018
The Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon will take place Sunday Jan. 28 at the AmericanAirlines Arena. It will start in the downtown area, take runners through the scenic beaches, art district and back around to the bay area. Every year, the event welcomes about 20,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.
