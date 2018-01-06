Miami-Dade County

Will Kevin Hart and Diddy run the Miami Marathon?

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

January 06, 2018 08:47 PM

January 06, 2018

It all started with a tweet.

The Twitter post by music mogul Sean Combs — popularly known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy or now just ‘Love’ (yes, he changed his moniker again) — ultimately stirred up a social media dialogue between thousands of fans, comedian Kevin Hart and even the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez.

“I'm a marathon runner, not a sprinter,” the star randomly posted Thursday.

In response, his buddy Hart was quick to keep him accountable.

“Let’s run a marathon in 2018. Let’s do Miami!!!!!!! Are you in????? Let’s motivate the world damn it...,” Hart said in his tweet.

After thousands of retweets, Miami’s mayor got involved, putting some pressure on the duo.

“As Mayor of Miami, I’m officially inviting you to come to [the City of Miami] to run the Miami Marathon! We would love to have you and Diddy join thousands of runners on Sunday, January 28th,” Suarez posted late Friday.

Those in charge of organizing the race are also whipping up excitement for the stars to run their first marathon in Miami.

“Help us tweet them and convince them to run in the race-cation of a lifetime! #NotRunningWithoutYou,” the organization posted.

It’s still unclear if Hart and Diddy will make it happen. In the meantime, the internet is flooded with GIFs and pictures of Combs running marathons.

The Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon will take place Sunday Jan. 28 at the AmericanAirlines Arena. It will start in the downtown area, take runners through the scenic beaches, art district and back around to the bay area. Every year, the event welcomes about 20,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

