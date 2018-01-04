More Videos

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order 0:50

Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law 0:39

Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law

A Miami congressional candidate talks about her encounters with extraterrestrials 8:56

A Miami congressional candidate talks about her encounters with extraterrestrials

Car slams into bus in Liberty City 0:30

Car slams into bus in Liberty City

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Annual compilation of Florida's worst red light runners. SaferRoadsUSA
Miami-Dade County

Do you think Florida drivers are bad? This video proves it.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 08:12 PM

One clip shows a man on a four-wheeler narrowly avoiding a crash in a Miami Gardens intersection after running a red light.

Another shows a car speeding through a red light and slamming into an SUV in Bal Harbour.

A third catches a car going through a red light into oncoming traffic.

The three incidents, caught on red-light cameras over the last year, were part of the 2017 Florida’s Worst Red-Light Runners compilation video. Other crashes took place in Homestead, North Miami Beach and Tamarac.

Out of 16 crashes and close calls in the video, half came from South Florida. Others came from Orlando, Orange County and other parts of the state. The National Coalition for Safer Roads released a compilation video from American Traffic Solutions footage throughout the year.

“These disturbing videos illustrate the severity of red-light running,” Melissa Wandall, president, National Coalition for Safer Roads, said in a news release. “Florida has ranked third in the nation for red-light running deaths. This video is a reminder of how important it is as we continue to educate drivers on the dangers of red-light running and work together to drive down the heartache and prevent such crashes.”

