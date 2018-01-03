The 17th Avenue Bridge is temporarily closed after a fatal motorcycle crash.
Miami-Dade County

17th Avenue Bridge closed through rush hour after fatal motorcycle crash

By Alex Harris

January 03, 2018 02:58 PM

Miami police closed the 17th Avenue Bridge over the Miami River Wednesday afternoon after a fatal motorcycle crash.

The street is closed from Northwest North River Drive to Northwest South River Drive, and Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega said it expected it to stay that way for several more hours.

Police got the call at 1 p.m. They found a motorcycle rider in critical condition after an accident involving a car. The driver stayed on scene, and the man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The identities of either person involved in the crash, or the reason it happened, have not been released.

