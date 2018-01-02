Cuban artists celebrate Art Basel success only to have tragedy hit them on last night

Elizabeth Sutton poses with Juan Salazar Salas, left, and Pedro Valerino, right, before their Miami Art Week event. Salas and Valerino were rear-ended by another car in an accident on I-95 during Art Basel. Salas was thrown from the car and died. Valerino is in critical condition. Sutton has created a GoFundMe page to help their families. Elizabeth Sutton Collection