Miami-Dade County

Fireworks celebration on New Year’s Day ends with a trip to the hospital

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

January 01, 2018 06:48 PM

A South Florida man is recovering in the hospital after his fireworks celebration on New Year’s Day ended with a trip to the hospital.

The accident happened at about 1 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 51st Avenue.

Miami-Dade fire rescue workers were called to airlift the victim, whom family members identified to WSVN-Channel 7 as Orlando Lopez, after he was initially taken to Palmetto General Hospital. Lopez is now recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Fire rescue spokesman Lt. Felipe Lay said it’s unclear what injuries he suffered from setting off the fireworks.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

