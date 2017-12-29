Police are investigating after one man is shot in North Miami

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital late Friday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, was shot near Northwest 134th Street and 12th Avenue in North Miami around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Felipe Lay told the Miami Herald.
It is unclear how many shots were fired. No arrests have been made, he said.
North Miami police say Miami-Dade police are investigating. Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to emails and voice mails.
The victim was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Lay said the man’s condition was unclear.
No further details were provided as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Over the past two weeks, gun violence across Miami-Dade County has claimed the lives of eight people and injured six others.
If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
