Miami-Dade County

Police are investigating after one man is shot in North Miami

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 29, 2017 11:34 PM

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital late Friday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was shot near Northwest 134th Street and 12th Avenue in North Miami around 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Felipe Lay told the Miami Herald.

It is unclear how many shots were fired. No arrests have been made, he said.

North Miami police say Miami-Dade police are investigating. Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to emails and voice mails.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Lay said the man’s condition was unclear.

No further details were provided as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Over the past two weeks, gun violence across Miami-Dade County has claimed the lives of eight people and injured six others.

If you have any information, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

    Panic erupted at Aventura Mall on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 as shoppers ran amid reports of a shooting. Aventura police found no evidence of a shooting.

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting 0:28

Shoppers flee Aventura Mall after unconfirmed reports of shooting
Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids 1:04

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids
City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

View More Video