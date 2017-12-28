One man shot to death near Liberty Square in Miami, police say

One man was shot to death near Liberty Square in Miami late Thursday night, police announced.
The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami police posted on Twitter.
According to Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess, police were dispatched to the crime scene at 6403 NW 12th Ave after the city’s ShotSpotter Flex technology detected that multiple shots had been fired.
The system, a network of acoustic sensors built to pick up gunfire and almost instantly report its location to police, routes suspected gunfire audio to dispatchers tasked with deciding whether to signal police. It’s currently installed over four miles of the city in Liberty City, Little Haiti, Overtown and Park West.
“So before someone called to report that they heard gunshots, we already had officers en route to that location,” Bess told the Miami Herald. As officials drove to the crime scene, Bess said a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot.
“Once our units arrived at the location, we received information that the victim was transported to Jackson by an unknown individual,” Bess added.
It is still unclear how many shots were fired. No arrests have been made.
“Unfortunately, this is another victim that won’t live to see 2018,” Bess said. “Put the guns down.”
This is the city’s third fatal shooting incident in three days. On Wednesday night, a man was killed in Little Haiti in the area of Northeast 57th Street. There are still no suspects or a motive for that shooting, police say. On Tuesday, Pedro Lazaro Blanco was found shot and killed in Little Havana.
In addition to the cases in Miami, over the past two weeks, gun violence across unincorporated Miami-Dade has claimed the lives of five people and injured six others.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
