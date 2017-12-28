A hit-and-run driver in Miami struck a police car and other vehicles.
Miami-Dade County

I-95 driver strikes police car, other vehicles in Miami rush hour hit-and-run

By Charles Rabin

December 28, 2017 11:18 AM

A driver in a dark sedan struck several cars — including a Miami-Dade patrol vehicle — on I-95 Thursday morning, turning what was a light holiday rush hour into a snarled mess.

Police said at least four vehicles were struck before the driver took off. There were no serious injuries. Everyone was treated at the scene and released, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart.

“It was a hit-and-run,” he said.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on northbound Interstate 95 just south of the 119th Street exit ramp. The scene was cleared by about 10 a.m.

Police are looking for a dark, four-door sedan that Cowart said should have extensive front and rear end damage. Cowart said the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

