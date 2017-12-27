Hitting the road? Gas prices in Florida are going up

As the holiday travel season comes to a close, gas prices in Florida are starting to head back up.
After about six weeks of steadily dropping, gas prices in Florida have increased by two cents, bringing the average to $2.37, according to AAA.
For most of the last month and a half the state average decreased by about 18 cents, and on Christmas Day the average cost per gallon was about $2.35.
Experts say the slight bump shouldn’t be a cause for alarm and the trend of lower prices at the pump should continue in the new year.
“After the holidays, gasoline demand takes a sharp turn lower, because fewer people take extended road trips in January. The weak demand, plus high refinery output should keep gas prices low,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
For drivers who may still be hitting the road this week the most expensive average prices in the state are in Miami ($2.49), West Palm Beach ($2.51) and Naples ($2.45). The cheapest prices are in the Tampa area ($2.29), Orlando ($2.30) and Jacksonville ($2.31).
As for drivers seeking the cheapest prices, here’s where industry group GasBuddy.com says they can be found: Caraf Oil at 6151 NW 32nd Ave., BJ’s at 7050 Coral Way and Marathon at 1 NW 79th St.
