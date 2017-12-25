Ms. Fisher a volunteer with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation serves Christmas lunch to Albany Patrick and her kids residents at Miami Rescue Miami on Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Jewish Federation helps volunteers give back for Christmas

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 25, 2017 05:32 PM

They packed lunches, delivered toys to children in need and served Christmas dinner to those spending the holidays in a homeless shelter.

Beginning Friday and ending on Christmas Day, dozens of volunteers participated in a stacked roster of charitable events planned by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation for its Season for Giving 2017.

For the 10th year, the organization has planned events around the Christmas holiday as a way to give back to the community.

Among the events: Serving a meal to those staying at the Miami Rescue Mission; packing meals for Feed My Sheep, an organization in midtown that feeds men and women living on the streets and delivering toys and serving food at the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless.

