Snowfall, holiday village, light show at zoo — plenty to keep you busy during Christmas

The holidays are different in Miami. There’s no doubt about that. While it seems like God himself will hear everyone else’s prayers for a White Christmas, in Miami, our holidays are marked by more sun.
But what we lack in winter weather during the holidays, we make up for in a great number of festivities for the entire family. Miami’s holidays include festivals, concerts, theater productions, faux snow and boat parades.
Not feeling touched with the holiday spirit just yet? Don’t be a Scrooge, make plans to attend any of these upcoming holiday events:
Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall
The annual tradition returns to Dolphin Mall: snow in South Florida!
What: Magic Snowfall at Dolphin Mall
When: Through Jan. 7, except on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1
Time: 7 p.m. daily, with an additional 9 p.m. snowfall on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Ramblas Plaza at the Dolphin Mall, 11401 N.W. 12th St. Miami, FL 33172
Cost: Free
Website: www.shopdolphinmall.com/
The Symphony of Lights
Visit Gulfstream Park’s holiday village with a 50-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a DJ, stilt jumpers, jugglers, tattoo artists, train rides, and thousands of lights coordinated to music every day at 5 p.m.
What: The Symphony of Lights
When: Through Dec. 31
Time: 6 – 11 p.m.
Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach
Cost: Free
Website: www.gulfstreampark.com
Zoo Lights
The animals of Zoo Miami are aglow for the holidays! Wander through the property on Fridays and Saturdays in December to experience different themed evenings, and every night from Dec. 26 to 30.
Families can enjoy lighted-up trees and animal shapes, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, and holiday music at Zoo Lights.
What: Zoo Lights
When: Daily, Tuesday, Dec. 26- Saturday, Dec. 30
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami
]Tickets: $7.95 members, $9.95 non-members
