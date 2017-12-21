Snowfall, holiday village, light show at zoo — plenty to keep you busy during Christmas

The holidays are different in Miami. There’s no doubt about that. While it seems like God himself will hear everyone else’s prayers for a White Christmas, in Miami, our holidays are marked by more sun.

But what we lack in winter weather during the holidays, we make up for in a great number of festivities for the entire family. Miami’s holidays include festivals, concerts, theater productions, faux snow and boat parades.

Not feeling touched with the holiday spirit just yet? Don’t be a Scrooge, make plans to attend any of these upcoming holiday events:

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Janelle Rouse, 4, of Palmetto Bay, experiences her first “snowfall” at the Dolphin Mall’s “Magical Snowfall” in 2013. The flurries swirled on Janelle’s brother, Isiah Rouse, 5, left, and other visitors to the mall’s Ramblas Outdoor Plaza at Entrance 3. The event runs daily at 7 p.m. through Jan. 7, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Miami Herald file photo

Magical Snowfall at Dolphin Mall

The annual tradition returns to Dolphin Mall: snow in South Florida!

What: Magic Snowfall at Dolphin Mall

When: Through Jan. 7, except on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

Time: 7 p.m. daily, with an additional 9 p.m. snowfall on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Ramblas Plaza at the Dolphin Mall, 11401 N.W. 12th St. Miami, FL 33172

Cost: Free

Website: www.shopdolphinmall.com/

The Symphony of Lights

Visit Gulfstream Park’s holiday village with a 50-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a DJ, stilt jumpers, jugglers, tattoo artists, train rides, and thousands of lights coordinated to music every day at 5 p.m.

What: The Symphony of Lights

When: Through Dec. 31

Time: 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach

Cost: Free

Website: www.gulfstreampark.com

Zoo Lights runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 26-30 at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St. Tony Alejandro Espinoza

Zoo Lights

The animals of Zoo Miami are aglow for the holidays! Wander through the property on Fridays and Saturdays in December to experience different themed evenings, and every night from Dec. 26 to 30.

Families can enjoy lighted-up trees and animal shapes, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, and holiday music at Zoo Lights.

What: Zoo Lights

When: Daily, Tuesday, Dec. 26- Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami

]Tickets: $7.95 members, $9.95 non-members

Website: http://www.zoomiami.org/Zoo_Lights_2017