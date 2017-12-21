Miami International Airport is hoping to reunite a found engagement ring, pictured here, with its rightful owner.
Miami International Airport is hoping to reunite a found engagement ring, pictured here, with its rightful owner. Miami International Airport
Miami International Airport is hoping to reunite a found engagement ring, pictured here, with its rightful owner. Miami International Airport

Miami-Dade County

Did you lose your engagement ring? You have 30 days to claim it.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 07:18 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:33 PM

Only one person knows the story behind a diamond engagement ring found recently at Miami International Airport, and time is running out for that person to claim it.

If the ring, turned into the lost and found at Miami International Airport this week, is not reunited with its owner within 30 days, then it will be handed over to Goodwill Industries.

“We will know right away if it’s the right person,” said Greg Chin, an airport spokesman. “Only the owner would know certain details about the ring.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chin would not say when or where the ring was found or who turned it in, but said they are hoping to hand it over to its rightful owner.

Hundreds of items are found each month at the airport, from unclaimed luggage to laptops and electronics. The goods are stored for 30 days and if they are not claimed, they are turned over to Goodwill, as part of a contract between the nonprofit and the airport.

Chin said in this case, they are hoping the right person comes forward.

“We know it means something to somebody,” he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids

    The South Beach Charity Angels, led by volunteer Gustavo Briand, hosts a karaoke night Dec. 11 at Ronald McDonald House at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Farrari Khan, an 11-year-old with Burkett’s leukemia, was among the children who enjoyed a night of singing and a holiday visit from Santa Claus.

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids 1:04

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids
City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard
Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

View More Video