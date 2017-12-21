Did you lose your engagement ring? You have 30 days to claim it.

Only one person knows the story behind a diamond engagement ring found recently at Miami International Airport, and time is running out for that person to claim it.
If the ring, turned into the lost and found at Miami International Airport this week, is not reunited with its owner within 30 days, then it will be handed over to Goodwill Industries.
“We will know right away if it’s the right person,” said Greg Chin, an airport spokesman. “Only the owner would know certain details about the ring.”
ICYMI: Give us a ring, if you know about this bling. Send us a DM. Read more: https://t.co/7NnSp120LT pic.twitter.com/XYFLgIterb— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) December 21, 2017
Chin would not say when or where the ring was found or who turned it in, but said they are hoping to hand it over to its rightful owner.
Hundreds of items are found each month at the airport, from unclaimed luggage to laptops and electronics. The goods are stored for 30 days and if they are not claimed, they are turned over to Goodwill, as part of a contract between the nonprofit and the airport.
Chin said in this case, they are hoping the right person comes forward.
“We know it means something to somebody,” he said.
