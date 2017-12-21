Miami police defused a tense situation after a man took a hostage and fired shots at officers with a rifle. After a brief standoff with police, the hostage was released and a man was arrested. Police said he had been holing up in a second-floor apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest First Street.
Miami police defused a tense situation after a man took a hostage and fired shots at officers with a rifle. After a brief standoff with police, the hostage was released and a man was arrested. Police said he had been holing up in a second-floor apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest First Street. RIELLE CREIGHTON CBS4
Miami police defused a tense situation after a man took a hostage and fired shots at officers with a rifle. After a brief standoff with police, the hostage was released and a man was arrested. Police said he had been holing up in a second-floor apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest First Street. RIELLE CREIGHTON CBS4

Miami-Dade County

Man holes up in an apartment and fires at Miami police officers

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 06:15 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 09:59 AM

Miami police defused a tense situation Thursday morning after a man fired shots at officers with a rifle.

After a brief standoff with police, the man was arrested after holing up in a second-floor apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest Second Street, police said. Initial reports indicated that the man, whose name has not been released, took a hostage but police later said that they cleared neighbors out of the building as a precautionary measure until the shooter was arrested.

Officers were originally called to the building after a complaint of loud music at about 12:15 a.m.

“They knocked on the door and that’s when shots were fired,” Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess told reporters at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s when SWAT was called. One officer was injured in a fall and suffered a possible dislocated shoulder, Bess said.

Bess said the man in custody is a military veteran and “the rifle that he used was a high-powered rifle.”

Officers shut down the street and surrounded the building. After the building was cleared and the standoff ended the shirtless man eventually surrendered.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids

    The South Beach Charity Angels, led by volunteer Gustavo Briand, hosts a karaoke night Dec. 11 at Ronald McDonald House at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Farrari Khan, an 11-year-old with Burkett’s leukemia, was among the children who enjoyed a night of singing and a holiday visit from Santa Claus.

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids 1:04

Charity Angels bring holiday cheer to sick kids
City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard
Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case

View More Video