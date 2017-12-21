Man holes up in an apartment and fires at Miami police officers

Miami police defused a tense situation Thursday morning after a man fired shots at officers with a rifle.
After a brief standoff with police, the man was arrested after holing up in a second-floor apartment in the 1300 block of Northwest Second Street, police said. Initial reports indicated that the man, whose name has not been released, took a hostage but police later said that they cleared neighbors out of the building as a precautionary measure until the shooter was arrested.
Officers were originally called to the building after a complaint of loud music at about 12:15 a.m.
“They knocked on the door and that’s when shots were fired,” Miami police spokesman Christopher Bess told reporters at the scene.
That’s when SWAT was called. One officer was injured in a fall and suffered a possible dislocated shoulder, Bess said.
Bess said the man in custody is a military veteran and “the rifle that he used was a high-powered rifle.”
Officers shut down the street and surrounded the building. After the building was cleared and the standoff ended the shirtless man eventually surrendered.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
