Enjoy a party in the park, a menorah lighting and a concert for Hanukkah

There is still time to celebrate the remaining days of Hanukkah.
Enjoy a Hanukkah fair, a party in the park, complimentary latkes and a concert on Sunday or Monday.
Here are some of the Hanukkah events in Miami-Dade:
Hanukkah Fair
Enjoy a BBQ, bounce house, rock climbing and a grand menorah lighting ceremony
When: Sunday
Time: 1:30-5 p.m.
Where: Bet Ovadia Chabad of the Grove, 3713 Main Hwy., Miami
Cost: Free
Website: http://bit.ly/ 2AoNXnX
There will be a magic show, rock climbing, menorah lighting, Hanukkah slime, dreidel making and delicious doughnuts.
When: Sunday
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152nd St., Palmetto Bay. On the soccer field.
Cost: Free. Hosted by the Chabad of Palmetto Bay.
Website: http://www. jewishpalmettobay.org/ or call 786-208-9222.
Menorah Lighting in Coral Gables
A menorah lighting ceremony, a ‘Judah the Maccabee’ fire show and complimentary potato latkes and doughnuts will be served.
When: Sunday
Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Where: Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
Cost: Free
Website: www.ChabadGables.com or call 305-490-7571 or email info@ChabadGables.com
38th Annual Hanukkah Festival
Enjoy a concert featuring 8th Day and Benny Friedman.
When: Monday
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Gulfstream Park, 301 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach
Cost: Free with VIP options for purchase
Website: http://bit.ly/ 2g1SUb4
Comments