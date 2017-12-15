There are still events to celebrate Hanukkah throughout the weekend in South Florida.
Miami-Dade County

Enjoy a party in the park, a menorah lighting and a concert for Hanukkah

December 15, 2017 05:38 PM

There is still time to celebrate the remaining days of Hanukkah.

Enjoy a Hanukkah fair, a party in the park, complimentary latkes and a concert on Sunday or Monday.

Here are some of the Hanukkah events in Miami-Dade:

Hanukkah Fair

Enjoy a BBQ, bounce house, rock climbing and a grand menorah lighting ceremony

When: Sunday

Time: 1:30-5 p.m.

Where: Bet Ovadia Chabad of the Grove, 3713 Main Hwy., Miami

Cost: Free

Website: http://bit.ly/ 2AoNXnX

IMG_ENTG-HDY-HANUKKAH-SU_2_1_V4CQM4OH_L354333956
Sufganiyot, jelly doughnuts served by some Jewish families at Hanukkah.
David Carson TNS

Hanukkah Party in the Park

There will be a magic show, rock climbing, menorah lighting, Hanukkah slime, dreidel making and delicious doughnuts.

When: Sunday

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Coral Reef Park, 7895 SW 152nd St., Palmetto Bay. On the soccer field.

Cost: Free. Hosted by the Chabad of Palmetto Bay.

Website: http://www. jewishpalmettobay.org/ or call 786-208-9222.

Menorah Lighting in Coral Gables

A menorah lighting ceremony, a ‘Judah the Maccabee’ fire show and complimentary potato latkes and doughnuts will be served.

When: Sunday

Time: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Where: Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

Cost: Free

Website: www.ChabadGables.com or call 305-490-7571 or email info@ChabadGables.com

38th Annual Hanukkah Festival

Enjoy a concert featuring 8th Day and Benny Friedman.

When: Monday

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Gulfstream Park, 301 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach

Cost: Free with VIP options for purchase

Website: http://bit.ly/ 2g1SUb4

