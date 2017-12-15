Little Mia steals the show as attendees celebrated MIA Hotel employee Jose Consuegra, who was honored as MIA’s Employee of the Year for resuscitating Mia when she stopped breathing during a hotel stay in May.
Little Mia steals the show as attendees celebrated MIA Hotel employee Jose Consuegra, who was honored as MIA’s Employee of the Year for resuscitating Mia when she stopped breathing during a hotel stay in May. Pedro Portal pportal@herald.com
Little Mia steals the show as attendees celebrated MIA Hotel employee Jose Consuegra, who was honored as MIA’s Employee of the Year for resuscitating Mia when she stopped breathing during a hotel stay in May. Pedro Portal pportal@herald.com

Miami-Dade County

A mom’s baby was turning blue, and then a hotel worker took charge

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 15, 2017 11:47 AM

Alessandra Rossi remembers every detail of the morning her 11-month old baby, Mia, stopped breathing.

It was early on May 27, her birthday, when she went to feed her daughter a bottle and instantly realized something was wrong.

“She was blue and not responding,” Rossi recalled. “I panicked.”

Rossi, who was staying at the MIA Hotel at the Miami airport, called downstairs for help.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jose Consuegra, who works at the hotel’s front desk, answered and called 911. Meanwhile, Rossi rushed downstairs with her lifeless baby.

Consuegra, who is trained in pediatric CPR, jumped right into action. After a few rounds, Mia cried.

“It was the best sound,” Rossi said.

For his heroic efforts, Consuegra was named MIA’s 2017 Employee of the Year Thursday at the airport’s annual ceremony to recognize employees who go beyond their normal duties.

Several other employees who also were recognized include a worker who helped a disoriented, elderly passenger find her way, and two workers who helped a man track down his carry-on bag that he left in a taxi.

The announcement came as a surprise to the 25-year-old Consuegra. As an added surprise, Rossi and Mia were there to thank him in person.

“You were my angel,” Rossi said to Consuegra on Thursday night after they were reunited for the first time since the May medical scare. Both were crying as they hugged.

113MIAEmplo00 NEW PPP
MIA Employee of the Year Jose Consuegra poses with Mia after seeing her for the first time since he resuscitated her when she stopped breathing during a stay at MIA Hotel in May.
Pedro Portal pportal@herald.com

Ginny Gutierrez, the director of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the organization that funded the surprise visit, said it was important to make the reunion happen.

“When customer service turns into saving a life, that’s when you realize how valuable customer service is,” she said.

Rossi said Mia spent several weeks at Nicklaus Children's Hospital before being able to go home to Haiti, but she is “doing great.”

Consuegra, who is a flight attendant and works part time at the hotel, said when he saw Rossi carrying the distressed Mia, he didn’t hesitate to help.

“You just do what you are trained to do,” said Consuegra, who cried when he saw Mia.

107MIAEmplo00 NEW PPP
From left, Alessandra Rossi, holding her daughter Mia, MIA Hotel employee Jose Consuegra, and MIA chief of staff Joseph F. Napoli. Consuegra helped save Mia’s life in May by performing CPR when she stopped breathing during a stay at the hotel. On Thursday, he was recognized as MIA’s 2017 Employee of the Year.
Pedro Portal pportal@herald.com

He said he often thought about her and wanted to meet her. He had no idea that Thursday would be the night.

“It was very emotional for me,” he said. “My nephew was born premature and we went through a very rough time. I knew what her mother must have been feeling.”

Mia, now 17 months old, held her mother tight as she stood next to Consuegra.

She said she will never forget the day Mia was saved at MIA.

“He is part of our family now,” she said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

    Tom Carroll and Heroine Ricketts in their front yard in Miami Shores on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. The couple had to dig up their large vegetable garden in their front lawn after the Village of Miami Shores said their edible plants were not allowed in the front lawn.

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard
Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case 0:35

Ana Maria Cardona testifies in 'Baby Lollipops' case
Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare 1:13

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

View More Video