The French bulldog, “Ms. Tata” was dressed in her cold weather gear Dec. 10, 2017, as tourists and locals gathered in Wynwood Yard for reggae music. The cold weather is expected to stick around for a few days.
Miami-Dade County

It’s still cold. How much longer will you need to wear a sweater?

By Carli Teproff

December 11, 2017 09:15 PM

If you've already worn the two sweaters you own, it might be time to do some laundry — or bolster your winter wardrobe.

Forecasters say South Florida will remain “really chilly” for a couple more days with lows in the mid-40s projected for early Wednesday morning. Highs will reach only into the high 60s and low 70s. Those trends will continue until the weekend, when the weather will get slightly warmer, hovering between the ‘60s and ‘70s.

“We are running about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year,” said Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The potent cold front — which brought snow to parts of North Florida — pushed through Saturday and is being followed by a weaker one. That means the winter blast will last longer, Fisher said.

On Monday night, for the second night in a row, Broward issued a cold weather emergency, opening several shelters for those who are homeless.

Fisher said South Florida will get warmer as the week goes on, but not hot.

“We will have blue skies and cold weather,” he said.

