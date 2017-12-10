More Videos 0:30 South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s Pause 0:47 Fake engineer cheats ex-staffers out of thousands, cops say 2:13 Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges 0:35 Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 1:09 Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 0:21 Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami 0:54 Roger Federer practices Friday 0:38 1 million visitors and counting for the PAMM museum 0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 2:10 New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare A rehabilitation hospital just outside of Coral Gables, was partially evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a smoke scare. A rehabilitation hospital just outside of Coral Gables, was partially evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a smoke scare. Sebastián Ballestas For the Miami Herald

