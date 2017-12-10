More Videos

  • Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

    A rehabilitation hospital just outside of Coral Gables, was partially evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a smoke scare.

A rehabilitation hospital just outside of Coral Gables, was partially evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a smoke scare.
A rehabilitation hospital just outside of Coral Gables, was partially evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a smoke scare. Sebastián Ballestas For the Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 10, 2017 10:19 PM

A rehabilitation hospital just outside of Coral Gables was partially evacuated on Sunday afternoon after smoke poured out of an air conditioning unit.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, employees of the West Gables Rehabilitation Hospital, 2525 SW 75th Ave., put on the heater on the third floor before it began to emit smoke.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the smoke could have been caused by a combination of dust and an electrical short.

More than 40 people were relocated. No one was injured.

Lay said everyone was able to return.

Rehab hospital near Coral Gables evacuated after smoke scare

