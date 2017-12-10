Roberto Koltun rkoltun@MiamiHerald.com
‘Technical issues’ briefly shut down Miami-Dade Metromover system

December 10, 2017 08:21 PM

UPDATE: The Miami-Dade Metromover is back in service after about an hour of being shut down.

Miami-Dade’s Metromover system came to a stop on Sunday night, the last day of Art Basel.

Miami-Dade Transit spokeswoman Karla Damian gave the reason behind the brief mass transit fail as “technical issues.”

