‘Technical issues’ briefly shut down Miami-Dade Metromover system

UPDATE: The Miami-Dade Metromover is back in service after about an hour of being shut down.
Alert - On Metromover, the Entire System is back in service.— Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) December 11, 2017
Miami-Dade’s Metromover system came to a stop on Sunday night, the last day of Art Basel.
Alert - The Metromover Entire System is currently out of service for an undetermined amount of time. Free bus... https://t.co/LOzSAOiwbm— Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) December 11, 2017
Miami-Dade Transit spokeswoman Karla Damian gave the reason behind the brief mass transit fail as “technical issues.”
