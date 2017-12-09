Miami-Dade County

December 9, 2017 6:14 PM

Winter weather finally arrives in Miami

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

Time to take out your scarf, mittens and hot cocoa.

Temperatures will continue to dip across South Florida overnight and through Sunday evening, meteorologists say. In inland areas, temperatures will reach the upper 40s; if you live near the coast, temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

“It’s going to be chilly,” said Chris Fisher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “It’s a strong cold front that’s passing through, the same large system that has affected the country. Earlier this week it snowed in Georgia, and I believe the far western portions of the Panhandle saw a dusting of snow just near the Alabama line.”

Kendall, Redland and Homestead will feel the brunt of the cold.

Fisher said the cool weather will stick around all week with blue skies with no rain: “Folks that have been here a long time will be grabbing their sweaters.”

Broward County declared a cold-weather emergency for the weekend, starting from 6:30 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday, and from 6:30 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Miami-Dade County