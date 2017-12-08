Irma forced this iconic windsurfing business to close. Now they could lose even more.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 44 FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours Pause 30 Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 37 Miami police search for package thief 101 Extraordinary visa brings an extraordinary Italian pizza chef to Miami 47 Miami Beach kiteboarders advocate safety and open access 95 McDonald's has some good news for Miami burger lovers 42 25-foot boat capsizes seven miles from Key Biscayne 66 Police search for suspect who violently beat, robbed two men 140 Delirious man attacks girlfriend, fights with cops, gets shot by Taser 37 Emergency crews responded to a call that something fell through the roof. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Windsurfing business Sailboards Miami closed after Hurricane Irma, then they lost a Miami-Dade County bid to continue operating off the Rickenbacker Causeway. They’re now grappling with having to close for good. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Windsurfing business Sailboards Miami closed after Hurricane Irma, then they lost a Miami-Dade County bid to continue operating off the Rickenbacker Causeway. They’re now grappling with having to close for good. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com