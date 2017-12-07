Thieves are now after your car’s airbag— and there’s a pattern

Forget cellphones or cash stacks in your glove compartment. Thieves are now on the hunt for your car’s airbag.
According to Miami police, there’s been a string of airbag thefts in the city — and there’s a pattern.
The quickie crime, police say, usually takes less than two minutes.
“The theft usually involves five or more airbags within close proximity of each other. Entry is usually made by damaging the lock of the driver’s door,” said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.
Officials say the most common airbag that criminals have stolen are those belong to Hondas and Acuras. The thefts have been happening anywhere from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
The suspects appear to be men in their late teens to mid-20s, Fallat said. Gloves are usually worn to prevent fingerprint detection.
Officials are asking those who see unusual activity in their neighborhood to call police.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
