Sports Illustrated swimsuit models announce Miami Beach party that aims to give back

In the more than 50-year history of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, models have been photographed in South Florida and across the Caribbean islands.

Shooting for next February’s issue is under way in some of those same locations, and the magazine has planned an event to raise funds for relief to those beautiful locales that were ravaged by hurricanes.

The magazine — and five SI models — announced plans Thursday for Swimsuit Island, which will take place on the sands of Miami Beach near the W Hotel, 2201 Collins Ave.

Swimsuit Island will be a multi-day event over President’s Day weekend and feature events, concerts and other activities on the beach in a temporary structure.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

From left: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Raven Lyn; Danielle Herrington; Chase Carter; Kate Bock and Samantha Hoopes pose for the picture after the SI Swimsuit Island press conference outside the W Hotel in Miami Beach on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2017. SI Swimsuit Island, a VIP experience in February 2018, which will benefit Hurricane Relief Efforts to all islands affected this hurricane season. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Tickets and other proceeds will go toward hurricane relief, although the magazine did not name a specific organization or country where they would focus their efforts.

“What an unusual, difficult late summer and early fall this was in the sense that really, for many of us, we had never seen a series of natural disasters and humanitarian crises like we did afflict this region,” said Chris Stone, SI’s editor in chief.

Stone said that almost half of the swimsuit edition’s cover shoots have been set in either South Florida or the Caribbean, and that was a major factor in creating a fund-raising opportunity through the weekend of events.

“South Florida and the Caribbean really is the spiritual and cultural heart of SI swimsuit and we felt like there was a really unique opportunity to give back to communities and regions that have given so much to us,” Stone said.