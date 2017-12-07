Evening rush hour traffic heads through the SunPass/toll-by-Plate area near Killian Parkway near the Turnpike extension.
Evening rush hour traffic heads through the SunPass/toll-by-Plate area near Killian Parkway near the Turnpike extension. PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com
Evening rush hour traffic heads through the SunPass/toll-by-Plate area near Killian Parkway near the Turnpike extension. PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade County

FHP trooper and Miami Beach officer collide on the Turnpike

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 10:18 AM

UPDATED December 07, 2017 10:51 AM

Officers from two agencies collided Wednesday night as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash with a Miami Beach motorcycle officer on Florida’s Turnpike.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on the Turnpike, just south of the Southwest Eighth Street exit. FHP spokesman Joe Sanchez said that the Beach officer was headed home — riding south on the shoulder — and that the trooper was responding to a crash with his lights and sirens on.

The trooper merged onto the shoulder to avoid traffic and then collided with the Beach officer who was thrown off of his bike and into a median.

No names have been released, but late Wednesday night the Miami Beach officer was stable and recovering at Kendall Regional Hospital. FHP didn’t report any injuries to the trooper.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

    Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue talks about the fire in the Winston Towers apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach
Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind 1:57

Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind
Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 1:09

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

View More Video