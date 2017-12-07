FHP trooper and Miami Beach officer collide on the Turnpike

Officers from two agencies collided Wednesday night as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash with a Miami Beach motorcycle officer on Florida’s Turnpike.
The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on the Turnpike, just south of the Southwest Eighth Street exit. FHP spokesman Joe Sanchez said that the Beach officer was headed home — riding south on the shoulder — and that the trooper was responding to a crash with his lights and sirens on.
The trooper merged onto the shoulder to avoid traffic and then collided with the Beach officer who was thrown off of his bike and into a median.
No names have been released, but late Wednesday night the Miami Beach officer was stable and recovering at Kendall Regional Hospital. FHP didn’t report any injuries to the trooper.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
