It’s going to go down in South Florida this weekend — the temperature, that is

People hoping to get a break from the cold while strolling around town for Art Basel may be out of luck.
Thanks to a cold front moving through, forecasters expect a rainy Friday night into Saturday and then a significant drop in temperature. It could be in the low 50s by Saturday night and possibly in the upper 40s in the interior parts of the county.
“We are definitely getting into a chilly period,” said Chuck Caracozza, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
During the day Friday, temperatures should be in the low 80s. By Friday night, showers and possible thunderstorms are expected. That’s when temperatures will begin to drop to the upper 60s, Caracozza said.
While it won’t be nearly as cold as the Northeast or Midwest and even Northern Florida — and it definitely won’t snow — it will be cold by South Florida standards.
On Saturday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain, and the thermometer will likely not go above 70, Caracozza said.
And it only gets colder from there. Saturday night will likely drop to the lower 50s, or high 40s.
Caracozza said that Sunday should be beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s.
By midweek, South Florida should be warm again.
“This is below normal for this time of year,” Caracozza said.
