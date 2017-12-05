Hummer slams into pedestrian and takes off. The violent crash is caught on video.

A Hummer slammed into a pedestrian early Tuesday morning — sending him and his groceries flying — at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 82nd Street in Miami and then the driver took off, according to police.
The pedestrian, police said, was left critically injured on the side of the road. On Wednesday, police identified the victim as John Holyoke, 41.
The crash was caught on nearby surveillance cameras. The video shows what appears to be a white Hummer speeding through the pedestrian crosswalk, hitting the man and continuing on.
According to police, the Hummer was heading west on 82nd Street at about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday when it struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk at Biscayne Boulevard.
Never miss a local story.
The pedestrian was taken to North Shore Medical Center for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 305-603-6525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (4877).
Comments