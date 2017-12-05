Hummer slams into pedestrian and takes off. The violent crash is caught on video.

More Videos 1:57 Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind Pause 0:20 Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 1:09 Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 3:34 Making it in America: The Dreamers 3:32 New screening lanes at Miami International Airport 1:29 Opening day of Art Basel 2017 2:32 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio 0:35 Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered 1:54 Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 2:00 Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hit-and-run crash leaves man critically injured in Miami A Hummer slammed into a pedestrian early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 82nd Street in Miami and then the driver took off, according to police. A Hummer slammed into a pedestrian early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 82nd Street in Miami and then the driver took off, according to police. Miami Police

