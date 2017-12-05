2015 file: Tri-Rail Station in Miami.
Miami-Dade County

Tri-Rail train collides with car in Opa-locka, causing chain reaction

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 05, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 06:17 PM

Multiple people were injured after a Tri-Rail commuter train near in Opa-locka collided with a car on the tracks Tuesday afternoon.

“The train hit one car, then that car hit another car, and there was a chain reaction,” said Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold.

The accident happened around Opa-locka Boulevard when the southbound train hit a car that was on the tracks around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Arnold said. The impact of the crash led to four other vehicles being hit.

At least four people were hurt and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition, Channel 7 reported.

The train was carrying around 150 to 200 passengers, NBC 6 reported. The five vehicles carried 10 passengers, NBC 6 reported.

“The tracks have reopened and we don’t anticipate significant delays,” Arnold said.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

