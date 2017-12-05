Tri-Rail train collides with car in Opa-locka, causing chain reaction

Multiple people were injured after a Tri-Rail commuter train near in Opa-locka collided with a car on the tracks Tuesday afternoon.
“The train hit one car, then that car hit another car, and there was a chain reaction,” said Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold.
The accident happened around Opa-locka Boulevard when the southbound train hit a car that was on the tracks around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Arnold said. The impact of the crash led to four other vehicles being hit.
At least four people were hurt and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition, Channel 7 reported.
The train was carrying around 150 to 200 passengers, NBC 6 reported. The five vehicles carried 10 passengers, NBC 6 reported.
“The tracks have reopened and we don’t anticipate significant delays,” Arnold said.
This article will be updated as more information is received.
