Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 16-year-old, Glenda Agustin-Juarez (pictured), that they believe was abducted by Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto.
Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 16-year-old, Glenda Agustin-Juarez (pictured), that they believe was abducted by Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto. Miami-Dade Police
Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 16-year-old, Glenda Agustin-Juarez (pictured), that they believe was abducted by Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto. Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade County

A 16-year-old girl was abducted and police need your help

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 01, 2017 10:19 PM

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl that they believe was abducted.

Glenda Agustin-Juarez was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be with a man named Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto, police said. She was last seen in the 14600 block of Southwest 295th Street.

Officials say they’re in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with a Florida Tag that reads 708YLP.

Police say Carreto, 27, is wanted for questioning and that the missing girl “may be in need of services.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Untitle_fitted (2)
Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 16-year-old, Glenda Agustin-Juarez, that they believe was abducted by Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto (pictured).
Miami-Dade Police

The teen is 5-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair “with yellow color at the tips,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

    Miami-Dade Police responded to a fatal shooting on the southbound exit ramp for NW 25th Street off the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, Florida.

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit 1:09

Police respond to fatal shooting near Palmetto Expressway exit
Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 3:32

Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run
Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

View More Video