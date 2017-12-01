A 16-year-old girl was abducted and police need your help

Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl that they believe was abducted.
Glenda Agustin-Juarez was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be with a man named Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto, police said. She was last seen in the 14600 block of Southwest 295th Street.
Officials say they’re in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with a Florida Tag that reads 708YLP.
Police say Carreto, 27, is wanted for questioning and that the missing girl “may be in need of services.”
The teen is 5-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair “with yellow color at the tips,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
